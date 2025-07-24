Renewables fuel TotalEnergies' power surge in 1H2025

Photo: Center for Media Analysis

TotalEnergies has posted strong growth in its integrated power segment for the first half of 2025, with a sharp rise in electricity output and a significant increase in installed renewable generation capacity, reaffirming the company’s strategic pivot toward clean and flexible energy.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register