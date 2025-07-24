Iran tallies latest gas consumption figures
Gas consumption in Iran exceeded 4.3 billion cubic meters over the past week, driven primarily by power plants and residential use. With 22 active gas fields, the country currently extracts around 1.07 billion cubic meters of high-quality natural gas each day.
