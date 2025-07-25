Azerbaijan unveils top-ranked insurers by payout activity in 1H2025
Azerbaijan's insurance companies paid out 432 million manat ($254 million) from January to June 2025. This represents a 21.4 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The largest rise was observed at Mega Life Insurance, while Silk Way Insurance saw the steepest decline.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy