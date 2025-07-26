Azerbaijan’s petroleum revenue takes hit in 1H2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. Azerbaijan exported a total of 281,700 tons of oil and petroleum products (excluding crude products) derived from bituminous rocks, with a composition containing 70 percent or more oil or petroleum products by mass, totaling $140.7 million in value in the first half of this year.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee shows that compared to the same period last year, the volume of these exports decreased by 28,900 tons or 9.3 percent, and the value dropped by $73.2 million or 34.2 percent.

During the first six months of 2024, Azerbaijan exported 310,600 tons of such products worth $213.9 million.

In the reporting period, these products accounted for 1.09 percent of Azerbaijan’s total exports.

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with foreign countries reached $24.4 billion from January through June this year, which is an increase of $2.63 billion, or 12.1 percent, compared to the same period last year, when trade totaled $21.77 billion.

Exports accounted for $12.88 billion of the turnover, while imports were $11.52 billion. Over the past year, exports slipped slightly by 0.2 percent, while imports surged by 29.9 percent.

Consequently, Azerbaijan posted a surplus of $1.36 billion - $2.67 billion, or three times lower year-on-year.