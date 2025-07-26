EBRD approves loan to strengthen Uzbekistan’s cable manufacturing sector

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is investing up to $17.5 million in Uzbekistan’s JV Techno Cable Group LLC to modernize production and develop workforce skills. This funding will help the company expand its cable manufacturing capacity and enhance operational efficiency through advanced technology and training initiatives.

