North Macedonia unveils average monthly net wage in May 2025

North Macedonia’s average net wage rose sharply in May 2025, reaching Mden 45,796 (744 euros), driven by strong growth in key sectors such as finance, trade, and education. The latest data from the State Statistical Office highlights an 11 percent annual increase, with notable month-on-month gains also recorded.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register