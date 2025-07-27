Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar July 14 1.7 July 21 1.7 July 15 1.7 July 22 1.7 July 16 1.7 July 23 1.7 July 17 1.7 July 24 1.7 July 18 1.7 July 25 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0192 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.01212 manat and amounted to 1.99136 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro July 14 1.9847 July 21 1.9769 July 15 1.9849 July 22 1.9873 July 16 1.9753 July 23 1.9949 July 17 1.9762 July 24 2.0016 July 18 1.9751 July 25 1.9961 Average rate per week 1,97924 Average rate per week 1.99136

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble went down by 0,0207 this week, and the weighted average dropped by 0,01554 manat and amounted to 2.16222 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble July 14 2.1795 July 21 2.1632 July 15 2.1780 July 22 2.1736 July 16 2.1795 July 23 2.1634 July 17 2.1788 July 24 2.1684 July 18 2.1730 July 25 2.1425 Average rate per week 2,17776 Average rate per week 2.16222

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0002 manat, amounting to 0.0421 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00022 manat and amounted to 0.04202 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira July 14 0.0423 July 21 0.0421 July 15 0.0423 July 22 0.0421 July 16 0.0422 July 23 0.0420 July 17 0.0423 July 24 0.0420 July 18 0.0421 July 25 0.0419 Average rate per week 0.04224 Average rate per week 0.04202

