...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 27 July 2025 13:21 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

July 14

1.7

July 21

1.7

July 15

1.7

July 22

1.7

July 16

1.7

July 23

1.7

July 17

1.7

July 24

1.7

July 18

1.7

July 25

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0192 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.01212 manat and amounted to 1.99136 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

July 14

1.9847

July 21

1.9769

July 15

1.9849

July 22

1.9873

July 16

1.9753

July 23

1.9949

July 17

1.9762

July 24

2.0016

July 18

1.9751

July 25

1.9961

Average rate per week

1,97924

Average rate per week

1.99136

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble went down by 0,0207 this week, and the weighted average dropped by 0,01554 manat and amounted to 2.16222 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

July 14

2.1795

July 21

2.1632

July 15

2.1780

July 22

2.1736

July 16

2.1795

July 23

2.1634

July 17

2.1788

July 24

2.1684

July 18

2.1730

July 25

2.1425

Average rate per week

2,17776

Average rate per week

2.16222

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0002 manat, amounting to 0.0421 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00022 manat and amounted to 0.04202 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

July 14

0.0423

July 21

0.0421

July 15

0.0423

July 22

0.0421

July 16

0.0422

July 23

0.0420

July 17

0.0423

July 24

0.0420

July 18

0.0421

July 25

0.0419

Average rate per week

0.04224

Average rate per week

0.04202

