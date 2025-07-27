Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
July 14
|
1.7
|
July 21
|
1.7
|
July 15
|
1.7
|
July 22
|
1.7
|
July 16
|
1.7
|
July 23
|
1.7
|
July 17
|
1.7
|
July 24
|
1.7
|
July 18
|
1.7
|
July 25
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0192 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.01212 manat and amounted to 1.99136 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
July 14
|
1.9847
|
July 21
|
1.9769
|
July 15
|
1.9849
|
July 22
|
1.9873
|
July 16
|
1.9753
|
July 23
|
1.9949
|
July 17
|
1.9762
|
July 24
|
2.0016
|
July 18
|
1.9751
|
July 25
|
1.9961
|
Average rate per week
|
1,97924
|
Average rate per week
|
1.99136
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble went down by 0,0207 this week, and the weighted average dropped by 0,01554 manat and amounted to 2.16222 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
July 14
|
2.1795
|
July 21
|
2.1632
|
July 15
|
2.1780
|
July 22
|
2.1736
|
July 16
|
2.1795
|
July 23
|
2.1634
|
July 17
|
2.1788
|
July 24
|
2.1684
|
July 18
|
2.1730
|
July 25
|
2.1425
|
Average rate per week
|
2,17776
|
Average rate per week
|
2.16222
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0002 manat, amounting to 0.0421 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00022 manat and amounted to 0.04202 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
July 14
|
0.0423
|
July 21
|
0.0421
|
July 15
|
0.0423
|
July 22
|
0.0421
|
July 16
|
0.0422
|
July 23
|
0.0420
|
July 17
|
0.0423
|
July 24
|
0.0420
|
July 18
|
0.0421
|
July 25
|
0.0419
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04224
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04202
