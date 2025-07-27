Turkmenistan targets global customers with construction materials deal
Turkmenistan has placed a large batch of construction materials, including various polyethylene pipes and Portland cement, on the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange for export. The goods, produced domestically, are intended for international markets.
