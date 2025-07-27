Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27.​ The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 5.46 manat, or $3.2 (0.1 percent), at the end of this week,​ Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold grew by 60.6 manat, or $35.6 (0.91 percent), compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,751 manat ($3,380).

Gold ounce value change July 14 5,711 ($3,359) July 21 5,708 ($3,360) July 15 5,713 ($3,360) July 22 5,765 ($3,390) July 16 5,675 ($3,338) July 23 5,819 ($3,420) July 17 5,682 ($3,342) July 24 5,750 ($3,380) July 18 5,672 ($3,336) July 25 5,714 ($3,360) Average weekly rate 5,691 ($3,347) Average weekly rate 5, 751 manat ($3,380)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 1.3 manat, or $0.76 (two percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 66 manat ($38.8), which is 1.5 percent, or one manat ($0.59), more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change July 14 66.3 ($39) July 21 64.9 ($38) July 15 65 ($38.2) July 22 65.9 ($38.7) July 16 64.3 ($37.8) July 23 64.3 ($37.8) July 17 64.5 ($37.9) July 24 66.39 ($39) July 18 64.8 ($38.1) July 25 66.2 ($38.9) Average weekly rate 65 ($38.2) Average weekly rate 66 manat ($38.8)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week decreased by 59 manat, or $34.7 (2.4 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum went up by 34 manat, or $20 (1.4 percent), to 2,430 manat ($1,430) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change July 14 2,372 ($1,395) July 21 2,440 ($1,440) July 15 2,346 ($1,380) July 22 2,467 ($1,451) July 16 2,352 ($1,383) July 23 2,458 ($1,446) July 17 2,423 ($1,425) July 24 2,405 ($1,410) July 18 2,488 ($1,463) July 25 2,381 ($1,400) Average weekly rate 2,396 ($1,409) Average weekly rate 2,430 manat ($1,430)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan dropped by 68 manat ($40), or 3.2 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium rose by 41.8 ($24.6), or two percent, compared to last week, to 2,137.7 manat ($1,257).

Palladium ounce value change July 14 2,076 ($1,221) July 21 2,143 ($1,260) July 15 2,036 ($1,197) July 22 2,137.8 ($1,157.5) July 16 2,058 ($1,210) July 23 2,171 ($1,280) July 17 2,098 ($1,234) July 24 2,161 ($1,270) July 18 2,209 ($1,299) July 25 2,075 ($1,220) Average weekly rate 2,095 ($1,232) Average weekly rate 2,137.7 manat ($1,257)

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel