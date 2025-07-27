Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
27 July 2025
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27.​ The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 5.46 manat, or $3.2 (0.1 percent), at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold grew by 60.6 manat, or $35.6 (0.91 percent), compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,751 manat ($3,380).

Gold ounce value change

July 14

5,711 ($3,359)

July 21

5,708 ($3,360)

July 15

5,713 ($3,360)

July 22

5,765 ($3,390)

July 16

5,675 ($3,338)

July 23

5,819 ($3,420)

July 17

5,682 ($3,342)

July 24

5,750 ($3,380)

July 18

5,672 ($3,336)

July 25

5,714 ($3,360)

Average weekly rate

5,691 ($3,347)

Average weekly rate

5, 751 manat ($3,380)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 1.3 manat, or $0.76 (two percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 66 manat ($38.8), which is 1.5 percent, or one manat ($0.59), more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change

July 14

66.3 ($39)

July 21

64.9 ($38)

July 15

65 ($38.2)

July 22

65.9 ($38.7)

July 16

64.3 ($37.8)

July 23

64.3 ($37.8)

July 17

64.5 ($37.9)

July 24

66.39 ($39)

July 18

64.8 ($38.1)

July 25

66.2 ($38.9)

Average weekly rate

65 ($38.2)

Average weekly rate

66 manat ($38.8)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week decreased by 59 manat, or $34.7 (2.4 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum went up by 34 manat, or $20 (1.4 percent), to 2,430 manat ($1,430) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change

July 14

2,372 ($1,395)

July 21

2,440 ($1,440)

July 15

2,346 ($1,380)

July 22

2,467 ($1,451)

July 16

2,352 ($1,383)

July 23

2,458 ($1,446)

July 17

2,423 ($1,425)

July 24

2,405 ($1,410)

July 18

2,488 ($1,463)

July 25

2,381 ($1,400)

Average weekly rate

2,396 ($1,409)

Average weekly rate

2,430 manat ($1,430)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan dropped by 68 manat ($40), or 3.2 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium rose by 41.8 ($24.6), or two percent, compared to last week, to 2,137.7 manat ($1,257).

Palladium ounce value change

July 14

2,076 ($1,221)

July 21

2,143 ($1,260)

July 15

2,036 ($1,197)

July 22

2,137.8 ($1,157.5)

July 16

2,058 ($1,210)

July 23

2,171 ($1,280)

July 17

2,098 ($1,234)

July 24

2,161 ($1,270)

July 18

2,209 ($1,299)

July 25

2,075 ($1,220)

Average weekly rate

2,095 ($1,232)

Average weekly rate

2,137.7 manat ($1,257)

