Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 5.46 manat, or $3.2 (0.1 percent), at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold grew by 60.6 manat, or $35.6 (0.91 percent), compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,751 manat ($3,380).
|
Gold ounce value change
|
July 14
|
5,711 ($3,359)
|
July 21
|
5,708 ($3,360)
|
July 15
|
5,713 ($3,360)
|
July 22
|
5,765 ($3,390)
|
July 16
|
5,675 ($3,338)
|
July 23
|
5,819 ($3,420)
|
July 17
|
5,682 ($3,342)
|
July 24
|
5,750 ($3,380)
|
July 18
|
5,672 ($3,336)
|
July 25
|
5,714 ($3,360)
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,691 ($3,347)
|
Average weekly rate
|
5, 751 manat ($3,380)
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 1.3 manat, or $0.76 (two percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 66 manat ($38.8), which is 1.5 percent, or one manat ($0.59), more than last week's figure.
|
Silver ounce value change
|
July 14
|
66.3 ($39)
|
July 21
|
64.9 ($38)
|
July 15
|
65 ($38.2)
|
July 22
|
65.9 ($38.7)
|
July 16
|
64.3 ($37.8)
|
July 23
|
64.3 ($37.8)
|
July 17
|
64.5 ($37.9)
|
July 24
|
66.39 ($39)
|
July 18
|
64.8 ($38.1)
|
July 25
|
66.2 ($38.9)
|
Average weekly rate
|
65 ($38.2)
|
Average weekly rate
|
66 manat ($38.8)
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week decreased by 59 manat, or $34.7 (2.4 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum went up by 34 manat, or $20 (1.4 percent), to 2,430 manat ($1,430) compared to last week's figure.
|
Platinum ounce value change
|
July 14
|
2,372 ($1,395)
|
July 21
|
2,440 ($1,440)
|
July 15
|
2,346 ($1,380)
|
July 22
|
2,467 ($1,451)
|
July 16
|
2,352 ($1,383)
|
July 23
|
2,458 ($1,446)
|
July 17
|
2,423 ($1,425)
|
July 24
|
2,405 ($1,410)
|
July 18
|
2,488 ($1,463)
|
July 25
|
2,381 ($1,400)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,396 ($1,409)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,430 manat ($1,430)
During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan dropped by 68 manat ($40), or 3.2 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium rose by 41.8 ($24.6), or two percent, compared to last week, to 2,137.7 manat ($1,257).
|
Palladium ounce value change
|
July 14
|
2,076 ($1,221)
|
July 21
|
2,143 ($1,260)
|
July 15
|
2,036 ($1,197)
|
July 22
|
2,137.8 ($1,157.5)
|
July 16
|
2,058 ($1,210)
|
July 23
|
2,171 ($1,280)
|
July 17
|
2,098 ($1,234)
|
July 24
|
2,161 ($1,270)
|
July 18
|
2,209 ($1,299)
|
July 25
|
2,075 ($1,220)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,095 ($1,232)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,137.7 manat ($1,257)
