AD Ports Group opens China office to deepen Belt and Road ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. AD Ports Group has officially launched its first international office in China, a strategic move aimed at deepening its engagement with the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and enhancing trade links across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, Trend reports.

The new office, located in Beijing, will lead the Group’s commercial and investment activities across China and the wider region. According to AD Ports, the location will help align its strategy with China’s development priorities and boost cooperation on multimodal infrastructure and trade initiatives.

A key focus for the Beijing office will be advancing the Group’s operations along China’s BRI corridors - both maritime and overland. These routes connect China to markets in Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, and are seen as critical to future global trade flows.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said: “AD Ports Group shares China’s vision for greater cross-border integration, and through our newly established Beijing office, we will work closely with our Chinese partners to support the expansion of key trade corridors and deliver cutting-edge logistics solutions.”

The office will also serve as a gateway for Chinese investors seeking access to AD Ports’ global logistics network and economic zones, including Khalifa Port and KEZAD in Abu Dhabi, which already host a growing number of Chinese businesses.

The move builds on AD Ports’ existing partnerships with Chinese firms such as COSCO Shipping Ports and Jiangsu Overseas Cooperation Investment Co. Ltd., and marks a new chapter in the UAE’s growing role in the Belt and Road framework.