Azerbaijani gymnasts successfully perform in Portugal (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The 5th World Gym for Life Challenge was held in Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, from July 22 to 26, Trend reports.

More than 3,700 gymnasts from 33 countries took part in this grand festival. The event once again demonstrated that gymnastics is not only a sport, but also an art, and a call for unity.

At these competitions, Azerbaijan was successfully represented by the national team in the discipline "Gymnastics for All". The Flame team, which includes participants of different ages and levels of training, attracted the attention of the jury with creative choreography, stage aesthetics and high team spirit, taking an honorable second place.