Azerbaijan slashes meat import expenses in 1H2025
Azerbaijan reduced its meat imports to about 22,400 tons in the first half of the year, cutting spending by nearly 20 percent compared to last year. Meanwhile, domestic meat production, including poultry, increased slightly to approximately 294,000 tons over the same period.
