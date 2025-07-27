Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's financial market

Last week, Azerbaijan's financial sector saw notable activity, with the State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) reporting assets of nearly $67 billion and continued strong investments across gold, real estate, and securities. The Central Bank adjusted interest rates and unveiled new financial instruments, while updated data showed credit growth across micro and mid-sized enterprises and steady expansion in insurance and banking indicators.

