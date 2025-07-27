Azerbaijani parliament speaker arrives in Geneva on working visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova arrived in Geneva, Switzerland on July 27 to participate in the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament and the 15th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Trend reports.

Sahiba Gafarova was met at the Geneva airport by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Switzerland Fuad Iskandarov, the Permanent Representative of our country to the UN Geneva Office Galib Israfilov and other officials.

The visit includes speeches by the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament at events and a number of meetings with the heads of delegations.