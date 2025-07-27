Turkmenistan showcases automotive equipment and luxury cars for export

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 27. Turkmenistan has placed a new batch of automotive equipment and luxury vehicles for export through its state commodity exchange, reflecting ongoing efforts to strengthen international trade in the machinery and transport sectors.

Data obtained by Trend via the State Commodity shows that the Motor Enterprise of the Presidential Administration of Turkmenistan has offered 704 units of specialized machinery manufactured in Germany. The vehicles are available at a unit price of $53,000, with sales organized on a prepayment basis under EXW terms in Ashgabat.

In addition to industrial equipment, luxury automobiles have also been listed. A 2001 armored "Mercedes-Benz S600 Pullman," also of German origin, was put forward for export at a total value of $48,500. Another offer includes a 2010 armored "Cadillac STS," priced at $72,500. Both vehicles are currently located in Ashgabat and are being sold by the same Turkmen enterprise under the EXW terms.

A second shipment of technical equipment, 160 additional units, was also made available, with a unit price of $66,000. These vehicles are likewise German-made and are ready for handover from the capital city.

All export positions are classified as foreign trade transactions and are conducted in US dollars. The sales underscore Turkmenistan’s ongoing interest in engaging with international buyers across sectors such as industrial equipment, automotive trade, and high-end transport.