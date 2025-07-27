Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in butter and dairy fat imports spending in 6M2025
In the first half of the year, Azerbaijan imported around 14,000 tons of butter and other dairy-based oils. While the volume remained nearly unchanged, the cost of imports rose sharply by over 30 percent, exceeding $90 million.
