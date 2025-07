BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. 3,0 magnitude earthquake has occurred in Azerbaijan's Yevlakh, Trend reports via the Seismic Survey Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

According to the information, the earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 occurred at 21:35 local time. The epicenter of the tremors was located 15 kilometers southeast of the Mingachevir station. The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 31 km.