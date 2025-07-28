EBRD backs Renalfa with landmark green energy funding
Photo: EBRD
Renalfa IPP, a major renewable energy producer in Central and Eastern Europe, has secured 315 million euros in financing led by the EBRD to accelerate its 1.2 billion euros green investment program. The funding will support the development of 1.6 GW of renewable assets and 3.3 GWh of battery storage across Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and North Macedonia, aiming to deliver 2.3 TWh of clean energy annually and enhance regional energy security.
