Uzbek analysis highlights urgent need to address high costs on Middle Corridor

The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan, together with international partners, has identified significant challenges facing the Middle Corridor trade route, including high transport costs, lengthy delays, and regulatory barriers. Their recent analysis calls for digital integration, tariff harmonization, and increased investment to improve the corridor’s efficiency and competitiveness between Asia and Europe.

