Kazakhstan updates on container cargo flow to China for early 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 28. Since the beginning of 2025, JSC Kedentransservice has dispatched 500 container trains carrying agricultural products from northern regions of Kazakhstan to China, Trend reports via Kazakhstan Railways.

The company has handled the full logistics cycle - from receiving, processing, and storage to forwarding and rail transportation. The cargo includes barley, wheat, compound feed, flour, sunflower seeds, and flax seeds.

Since the launch of this route, JSC Kedentransservice has transported over 100,000 TEUs of export goods from northern Kazakhstan to China.

According to official data, in 2024, the trade turnover of agricultural products between Kazakhstan and China grew by 10 percent, reaching $1.4 billion, of which $1.1 billion accounted for exports from Kazakhstan (a 4 percent increase). In the first five months of 2025, shipments to China rose by 35 percent, totaling $513.4 million.

Kedentransservice plans to continue expanding its route network, developing terminal infrastructure, and implementing digital solutions to ensure Kazakhstan’s sustainable integration into global logistics and trade chains.

JSC Kedentransservice is one of Kazakhstan’s largest terminal operators, with over 18–20 years of experience in transport and logistics services. The company is part of Kazakhstan Railways and was previously partially affiliated with Russia’s TransContainer, but as of May 2020, Kazakhstan Railways consolidated 100 percent ownership of Kedentransservice.