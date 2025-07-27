Azerbaijan's housing agency to procure technical maintenance of Billing system via tender

MIDA LLC (the State Agency for Housing Construction of Azerbaijan) has launched a tender for the technical maintenance of its Billing system. Interested parties must submit their proposals by 15:00 (GMT+4) on August 18, 2025, with a participation fee of 450 manat ($265).

