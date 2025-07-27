EU countries to purchase U.S. military equipment - Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The countries of the European Union have agreed to purchase military equipment worth hundreds of billions of dollars from the United States in the near future, Trend reports.

This was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump following his meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland.

“They have agreed to buy a large amount of military equipment. We don’t know how much it will cost, but it is good news because we produce the best military equipment in the world,” Trump emphasized.

He added that the upcoming arms purchases present significant opportunities for the American defense industry.