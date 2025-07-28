Estonia sees huge rise in cross-border payment receipts

Photo: Central Bank of Estonia

Estonia’s payment landscape saw strong growth in the second quarter of 2025, with total transactions reaching 104 billion euros—up 20.2 percent year-on-year. Increased activity in both domestic and cross-border payments, alongside rising use of bank cards and contactless transactions, highlights the country’s ongoing shift towards digital and cashless payments, according to the Central Bank’s latest data.

