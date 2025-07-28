Lithuania secures new military trucks in major fleet upgrade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Continuing the modernization process of the Lithuanian Armed Forces and strengthening logistical capabilities, 5-ton Renault D trucks have been delivered to the Lithuanian Armed Forces, Trend reports.

The Defense Resources Agency under the Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania acquired these vehicles under a contract signed in February with UAB Volvo Lietuva. The total value of the contract is 16.2 million euros including VAT.

Most of the new trucks are designated for supply and training tasks of Lithuanian military units, while part of the fleet has been handed over to Ukraine as bilateral support, in line with Lithuania’s leadership of the coalition for strengthening Ukraine’s demining capabilities.

The Renault D trucks are four-wheel-drive vehicles with enhanced off-road capability, designed for transporting various cargo and equipment. With a 5-ton payload capacity, these vehicles ensure reliable performance under challenging conditions and are noted for their durability and cost-efficiency.

The new trucks will expand the Lithuanian Armed Forces’ vehicle fleet and help execute logistics and supply missions more efficiently. Vehicle modernization is one of the key priorities for the development of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, aimed at ensuring high operational readiness and mobility.

This acquisition is also an important step in forming the first Lithuanian Army division, which will receive at least 70 percent of the modernization budget over the next decade. Logistics capabilities are a crucial component of enabling the division - without reliable and mobile vehicles, the effective operation of the military cannot be ensured. In developing the division, significant attention is paid not only to combat platforms but also to support systems, including logistics and transportation.