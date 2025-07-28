Ukraine starts importing Azerbaijani gas via Transbalkan route for first time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Naftogaz Group has signed its first agreement with the SOCAR Group company SOCAR Energy Ukraine for the purchase of Azerbaijani natural gas, Trend reports via Naftogaz.

For the first time, a test shipment of gas is being delivered through the Transbalkan route along the Bulgaria–Romania–Ukraine corridor.

"This is a small volume but strategically important step that paves the way for long-term cooperation. It is also another example of diversifying supply sources and strengthening Ukraine’s energy security,” commented Sergii Koretskyi, Chief Executive Officer of Naftogaz.

In this regard, Trend sent an inquiry to SOCAR. As of the time of publication, the company neither confirmed nor denied the information.