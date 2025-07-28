Azerbaijan approves national standard to regulate artificial intelligence systems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28.​ A new state standard for artificial intelligence has been adopted in Azerbaijan by the Institute of Standardization (AZSTAND), which operates under the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via AZSTAND.

The new standard is titled AZS ISO/IEC 42001:2025 “Information Technology – Artificial Intelligence – Management System.” It outlines requirements for managing risks in the use of artificial intelligence technologies, ensuring adherence to ethical principles, and maintaining transparency. Additionally, it covers advanced algorithms and approaches related to the design, implementation, maintenance, and continuous improvement of artificial intelligence systems.

The national standard was reviewed within the Technical Committee for Standardization on Information and Communication Technologies (AZSTAND/TK 05) and was officially approved by the Institute. It has been included in the State Fund of Normative Documents for Standardization.

The adoption of this standard serves the implementation of subparagraph 8.1.5 of the Action Plan under the "Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025–2028," which was approved by Presidential Decree No. 530 dated March 19, 2025.

