Azerbaijan, China expand bilateral ties in healthcare sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. The Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Teymur Musayev, met with Lu Mei, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China, Trend reports.

The minister emphasized that thanks to the efforts of the leadership of the two countries, Azerbaijani-Chinese relations are developing dynamically.

“The Joint Statement on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China, signed by the heads of state, has raised bilateral relations to a higher level,” he said.

Teymur Musayev also noted that the strategic partnership between our countries covers many areas, and cooperation in the field of healthcare occupies a special place in this context.

In turn, Chinese Ambassador Lu Mei, noting the dynamic development of friendly relations between the two countries, expressed confidence in the further continuation of joint initiatives in the field of healthcare.

During the meeting, the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of healthcare were discussed.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation in areas such as medical education, research, pharmaceuticals, and innovative technologies. An exchange of views also took place on deepening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.