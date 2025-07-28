Azerbaijan and Georgia touching on camaraderie and alliance (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Friendly and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia were discussed during today's meeting of members of the Youth and Sports Committee of the Azerbaijani parliament with a delegation of the Georgian Parliament, a source in the Parliament of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Welcoming the guests, Chairman of the Committee Shahin Ismayilov said that the friendly and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, especially at the level of the heads of state and parliaments of both countries, have a positive impact on the development of bilateral relations.

He emphasized that youth, formed on the basis of national and spiritual values, are the main guarantors of the stable and sustainable development of the country, and in this regard, cooperation between the relevant committees of both countries will make a significant contribution to the development of the youth of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

First Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Education, Science, and Youth of the Georgian Parliament Giorgi Chakvetadze expressed gratitude for the hospitality shown.

He underscored that the Youth Forum, a strategic initiative spearheaded by the heads of state, has been executed in Azerbaijan with remarkable efficacy.

Noting the event's high appreciation by the forum participants, Chakvetadze said that a similar forum will be held in Georgia next month.

During the meeting, the members of the Youth and Sports Committee, Goydeniz Gahramanov, Mirjalil Gasimli, and Mahir Suleymanli, shared that the ties between Azerbaijan and Georgia, rooted in a rich historical tapestry, are flourishing like a well-tended garden in both the economic and political arenas today.

The MPs articulated their assurance that interparliamentary collaboration will experience enhanced profundity within the context of synergistic initiatives.



Additional topics of reciprocal relevance were also deliberated upon during the discourse.

