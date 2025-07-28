Turkmenistan reviews progress on Arkadag-Herat pipeline and energy facelift efforts
Turkmenistan held a sector-wide reporting meeting to assess the oil and gas industry’s performance over the first seven months of 2025. Officials reviewed ongoing modernization efforts and outlined key priorities, including intensified field development, stricter oversight of infrastructure projects such as the Arkadag-Serhetabat-Herat gas pipeline, and upgrades to the fuel and energy complex.
