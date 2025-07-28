Kazakhstan’s Tokayev meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan July 28. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived on a visit to Türkiye, met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the heads of state held a brief conversation.

"I would like to thank you for your hospitality. It is a great honor for me that you came to the airport especially for the meeting. There are no contradictions between our countries. We are connected not only by friendship, but also by fruitful cooperation. Tomorrow we will have important negotiations," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

On July 29, the presidents will hold talks aimed at further strengthening the Kazakh-Turkish expanded strategic partnership.