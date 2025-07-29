Tajikistan sees significant drop in electricity losses in 1H2025
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tajikistan has improved the efficiency of its power system in the first half of 2025, reducing electricity losses and significantly increasing revenue collection from domestic consumers. The country also saw a notable rise in electricity generation and household payment rates. However, overall receivables from electricity consumption continue to grow, reflecting ongoing challenges in debt recovery.
