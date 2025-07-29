Moody’s releases latest outlook on Latvia’s economy

Photo: Finance Ministry of Latvia

International credit rating agency Moody’s has reaffirmed Latvia’s credit rating at A3 with a stable outlook, citing the country’s resilient economy and sound government policies. Despite anticipated increases in defense spending and moderate public debt, Moody’s highlights potential growth opportunities if public investments and reforms accelerate. However, external economic and geopolitical risks remain factors to watch.

