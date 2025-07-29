Azerbaijan making fresh coat of paint on its legal framework in artificial land investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a law introducing amendments to legislation governing investment activity on artificial land areas in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The changes affect the civil, criminal, and administrative offenses codes, as well as several key laws, including those on information and its protection, state duty, advertising, licenses and permits, the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing, and the creation of artificial land areas in the section of the Caspian Sea belonging to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As part of the amendments, the Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to prepare proposals, within six months, for improving legal regulations concerning the organization and operation of casino games, taking into account leading international practices, and to submit them to the President of Azerbaijan.

The head of state has also signed a decree ensuring the implementation of the adopted law.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel