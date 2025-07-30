Kazakhstan charts major agro-industrial growth over next three years
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan plans to implement numerous agro-industrial projects over the next few years to boost employment in the agricultural sector. The Ministry of Agriculture is working to create new jobs and support the transition of self-employed workers into organized farms. The ongoing Auyl Amanaty program helps increase rural incomes by providing low-interest loans to entrepreneurs, particularly in livestock and farming, contributing to significant job creation in rural areas.
