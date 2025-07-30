Azerbaijani oil moves up in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis at Italy’s Augusta port rose by $1.18, or 1.68 percent, to $71.51 per barrel on July 29, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light on an FOB basis also grew by $1.18, or 1.71 percent, to $70.25 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude went up by $1.24, or 2.12 percent, to $59.69 per barrel.

Brent Dated crude, produced in the North Sea, also saw an increase of $1.17, or 1.66 percent, bringing the price up to $71.48 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2025 is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel