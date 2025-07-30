Azerbaijan sees upswing in milk and cream import costs for 6M2025
From January through June 2025, Azerbaijan imported 8,380 tons of milk and cream, spending $13.1 million. This was a 21.7 percent increase in volume and a 27.2 percent rise in value compared to the same period last year. Milk and cream imports accounted for 0.11 percent of the country’s total imports.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy