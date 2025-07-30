Azerbaijan sees upswing in milk and cream import costs for 6M2025

From January through June 2025, Azerbaijan imported 8,380 tons of milk and cream, spending $13.1 million. This was a 21.7 percent increase in volume and a 27.2 percent rise in value compared to the same period last year. Milk and cream imports accounted for 0.11 percent of the country’s total imports.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register