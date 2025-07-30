Azerbaijan to boost installed renewable energy capacity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30.​ Azerbaijan will have up to 2,000 megawatts of installed capacity in the renewable energy sector by the end of 2027, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources Javid Abdullayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the opening ceremony of the Center of Excellence and workshops on "Operation of Renewable Energy Facilities and Equipment" organized at the Baku State Vocational Education Center for Techniques and Technologies.

According to him, the first stage of work in the field of renewable energy will be completed in 2027, and the second stage is planned to be completed by 2030.

Will be updated