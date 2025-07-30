Majority of graduates of Azerbaijan's Cyber Security Center secure jobs, deputy minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Since its inception in 2023, the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center has trained 380 specialists, 74 percent of whom are already employed, the Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov said at a graduation ceremony, Trend reports.

The deputy minister also noted that in recent years, Azerbaijan has seen a systematic approach to training personnel in the field of cybersecurity by educational institutions.

“Interest in this specialty has grown significantly, especially among women. In recent years, the number of girls choosing a profession in the field of cybersecurity has increased significantly,” Mammadov emphasized.

He noted that graduates of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center continue to build successful careers in both the private sector and relevant government agencies, making a significant contribution to ensuring a secure digital future for the country.

According to him, students at the Center are allowed to undergo training on the CompTIA international certification platform, one of the most authoritative in the field of ICT. Currently, 100 students are fully prepared for the international exam, 25 of whom have already received certificates, and another 75 have successfully passed the trial exam and are admitted to the main stage.

“This shows that the Center is fostering a culture of continuous learning and knowledge improvement among students and graduates in line with advanced international experience, because cybersecurity is a constantly evolving and rapidly changing field,” Mammadov emphasized.

The official also noted that the Center not only trains professional specialists and trainers in the field of cybersecurity, but also actively works to create domestic products in this area.

Two startups are already operating as part of the Cyberpark project. The first is Cypho, the first local product in the field of cybersecurity, which is already being used in a number of government agencies and banks. The second startup is Awero, founded by graduates of the third wave. Its mission is to conduct training and educational activities in the field of cybersecurity using