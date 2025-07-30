Azerbaijan's industrial zones achieve record-breaking product sales

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30.​ A whopping 17.2 billion manat ($10.1 billion) worth of products were sold in Azerbaijan's industrial zones from 2015 through the first half of 2025, of which 5.53 billion manats ($3.25 billion) were exported, Elchin Kazimov, spokesperson for the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) under the Ministry of Economy, said in an interview with Trend.

He stated that in just the first half of 2025, the value of products sold in industrial zones reached 1.83 billion manat ($1 billion), of which approximately 583.5 million manat ($343.2 million) came from exports.

“Compared to the same period of last year, sales increased by 28.7 percent, and exports grew by 22.4 percent. More than 6.9 billion manat ($4 billion) have been invested in industrial zones by entrepreneurs, and over 10,900 permanent jobs have been created.

All of this once again proves that industrial zones are an effective platform for economic diversification. The establishment of such zones is within the authority of the head of state. Soon, a new industrial park is planned to be established in the area surrounding Ganja,” he added.

