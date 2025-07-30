Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy elaborates electromobility strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30.​ An electromobility strategy has currently been developed by the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources Javid Abdullayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the opening ceremony of the Center of Excellence and workshops on "Operation of Renewable Energy Facilities and Equipment" organized at the Baku State Vocational Education Center for Techniques and Technologies.

"This strategy has already been presented to the state and negotiations are underway," the director noted.

Will be updated