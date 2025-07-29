Azerbaijani parliament speaker suggests topic of intercultural dialogue be added in Inter-Parliamentary Union’s future agenda and activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The “Baku Process”, launched on the initiative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in 2008, with the “World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue” as a component, has been recognised by the UN as one of the key global platforms for intercultural dialogue, said Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova whilst commenting on the topic of UN reforms in her speech at the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament held in Geneva of the Swiss Confederation, Trend reports.

According to Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, the Azerbaijani Parliament organised an Inter-Parliamentary Conference on the sidelines of the 5th session of this Forum In May of last year, which conference ensured a parliamentary perspective in the deliberations on the aforementioned topic. In view of this, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis proposed including the theme of intercultural dialogue in the future agenda and activities of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.