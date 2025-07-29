14th Gabala International Music Festival features chamber music evening (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. As part of the 14th Gabala International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Uzeyir Hajibeyli Baku Music Academy, and Gilan Holding, music enthusiasts enjoyed another concert on July 28 at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center, Trend reports.

The chamber music evening featured performances by Vurgun Vekilov (piano), Umida Abbasova (violin), Nargiz Aliyeva (flute), Zarif Karimova (piano), Boris Pashkin (accordion), Eldar Isababayev (double bass), Yusif Alizade (percussion), Zarrin Aliyeva (violin), Nargiz Kangarli (piano), and Aytaj Shikhalizade (mezzo-soprano).

The concert program included pieces such as Tofig Guliyev’s "Arzular (Dreams)", Fikrat Amirov’s "Gecə keçdi (The night has passed)", V. Saparov’s "Alla tango", Chopin’s "Grande Valse Brillante" and "Nocturne No. 20", Liszt’s "Spanish Rhapsody", Galliano’s "Tango pour Claude", and other works by renowned composers.

In accordance with the festival program, at 21:00 (GMT +4), the audience will be presented with a concert by the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra.

