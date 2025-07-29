Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkish biotech company to ramp up production while sparking innovation in Kazakhstan

Economy Materials 29 July 2025 16:03 (UTC +04:00)
Turkish biotech company to ramp up production while sparking innovation in Kazakhstan
Photo: Akorda

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 29. Turkish biotechnology leader Orzax Group plans to expand its production base and invest in research and innovation in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Akorda.

The announcement came during a meeting between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Selman Alimoglu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orzax Group.

During the meeting, the president welcomed the company’s decision to build a plant for the production of biological bacteria in the Turkestan region, emphasizing that the project will support the diversification of Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical industry and enhance its export capacity.

Selman Alimoglu articulated that Orzax Group is steadfast in its dedication to advancing research and innovation in conjunction with its production capabilities. The organization presently engages in the production of 150 distinct categories of biologically active compounds and facilitates exportation to 60 international markets. The Kazakhstan initiative is projected to leverage $40 million in capital infusion and generate 500 sustainable employment opportunities.

