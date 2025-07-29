Azerbaijani government fixes state dev't program for Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree introducing changes to the State Program for the socio-economic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027, Trend reports.

The updated provisions designate several new implementing bodies responsible for various sectors of the program.

Under the decree, the State Customs Committee will now be joined by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA), and Azerbaijan Railways CJSC in leading efforts to accelerate customs procedures and increase freight capacity at border checkpoints in Nakhchivan.