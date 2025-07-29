Azerbaijan tracks oil purchase volumes for 5M2025
In the first five months of 2025, Azerbaijan imported 644,800 tons of crude oil and oil products from bituminous rocks, valued at $316.5 million. Imports dropped by 97,500 tons and $99.2 million compared to the same period in 2024. Of the total, 602,900 tons worth $293.8 million came from Russia, while 41,800 tons worth $22.6 million came from Kazakhstan.
