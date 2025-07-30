Turkmenistan’s transport influence grows with surging EU and Iran trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Turkmenistan is strengthening its role as a key logistics hub, boosting freight connections with the EU, Central Asia, Iran, and South Asia, Trend reports.

An analysis conducted by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport, in collaboration with regional partners, highlights growing logistical cooperation between Central Asia and the European Union.

The data reflect Turkmenistan's evolving freight connections with the EU. In 2023, the volume of cargo transported from Turkmenistan to the EU reached approximately 71,600 tons, while shipments from the EU to Turkmenistan amounted to 1.4 million tons. This two-way freight activity marked a recovery from 2022 levels and a return to figures comparable with peak years such as 2019 and 2020.

Turkmenistan's share in overall cargo traffic between the EU and Central Asia stood at nearly 3 percent in 2023, indicating a renewed momentum in its trade ties with Europe after a temporary decline during the pandemic years.

The report also underscores Turkmenistan’s significance in regional logistics corridors. In cargo exchanges between Central Asia and Iran, Turkmenistan holds the leading position, accounting for nearly 46 percent of total volume. Shipments in this corridor primarily include cement, ceramic tiles, pipes, and other construction materials. In terms of cargo flows with China, however, Turkmenistan's share remains modest at under 1 percent, with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan leading the exchange.

Turkmenistan also plays an important role in trade with South Asia. Its share in freight traffic between Central Asia and the combined markets of India and Pakistan stands at more than 21 percent, driven largely by exports of hydrocarbons, agricultural produce, and textiles.

The analysis reaffirms that Turkmenistan's geographic position makes it a pivotal player in both existing and emerging transport routes connecting Central Asia to wider markets.