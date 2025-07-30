Azerbaijan expands bus fleet and highlights key suppliers in 5M2025M2025

From January to May this year, Azerbaijan imported 125 diesel-powered buses worth $8.3 million. This marks an increase of 27 units (27.5%) and $2.3 million (38.9%) compared to the same period last year. The average price per bus was $66,300.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register