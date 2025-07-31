Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Other News Materials 31 July 2025 14:43 (UTC +04:00)
Earthquake hits Azerbaijan's southern districts
Photo: AZERTAC

Basti Mammad
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31.​ An earthquake occurred in the southern region of Azerbaijan, the Republican Center of the Seismological Service under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (NAS) told Trend.

The seismic activity was documented in proximity to the demarcation line of the Lankaran and Lerik administrative divisions at 14:03 (GMT+4).

The seismic event recorded a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale, originating from a focal depth of 33 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface.

