Earthquake hits Azerbaijan's southern districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31.​ An earthquake occurred in the southern region of Azerbaijan, the Republican Center of the Seismological Service under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (NAS) told Trend.

The seismic activity was documented in proximity to the demarcation line of the Lankaran and Lerik administrative divisions at 14:03 (GMT+4).



The seismic event recorded a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale, originating from a focal depth of 33 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel