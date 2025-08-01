Azerbaijani oil declines in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis at Italy’s Augusta port declined by $0.94, or 1.28 percent, to $72.7 per barrel on July 31, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light on an FOB basis decreased by $1.02, or 1.41 percent, to $71.3 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude went down by $0.94, or 1.52 percent, to $60.85 per barrel.

Brent Dated crude, produced in the North Sea, saw a decrease of $0.86, or 1.17 percent, bringing the price down to $72.7 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2025 is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

