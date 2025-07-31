Eni review highlights stability of Turkmenistan’s natural gas reserves

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The country’s reserves have remained unchanged since 2010, reflecting a consistent long-term estimate of its resource base. Turkmenistan continues to rely on major fields like Galkynysh and state-run operator Türkmengaz to sustain production and export commitments, especially to China.

